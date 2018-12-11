Police Seek Women Suspected of Stealing Expensive Purses

COSTA MESA — The Costa Mesa Police Department reports that on Dec. 9 at about 7:34 p.m., four female suspects entered the Treasures store in the Mitsuwa shopping center on the 600 block of Paularino Avenue and stole more than 10 high-end purses.

As an employee tried to stop them, he was pepper-sprayed. It is believed the suspects fled in a white compact vehicle. It appears they were seen in the area hours before the robbery, casing the store.

The suspects were described as African American, possibly in their 20s.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Monte Peters at (714) 754-5198.

In hopes of identifying the suspects, police released surveillance video footage that can be viewed at: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2900687649956817&id=297913256900949