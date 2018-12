A Metro official takes photos of a Gold Line train at First Street and Vignes in Little Tokyo, following a collision with a Dodge Charger. There were no injuries reported in Dec. 5 incident, but the Charger suffered severe door damage and the train – filled with commuters on a rainy evening – was stopped for more than 30 minutes for the investigation. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

