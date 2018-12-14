‘Strangers’ in the Night

Chopso (www.chopso.com), a streaming service for Asian- and Asian American-made content, presented two films on Dec. 7 at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum. “Strangers,” an L.A. noir written and directed by Michael Aki, stars Aki as a hitman and Eugenia Yuan as his intended target. The “director’s cut” took 10 years to complete. “Holdout,” a 30-minute drama directed by Brian L. Tan and inspired by a true story, stars Toshi Toda as a Japanese soldier who hides in a Philippine jungle and continues to fight, unaware that the war has been over for decade. The screening was followed by Q&A and a reception at Far Bar. Pictured from left: Quentin Lee, Chopso chief creative officer; Aki, Yuan and Tan; Koji Steven Sakai, Chopso CEO. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

