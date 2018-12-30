Successful Students

The Bella Vista Optimist Club recently held a special Youth Appreciation Dinner to honor six students from Macy and Eastmont Intermediate Schools. They were selected after careful consideration of their achievement in the arts, academics, and community service. Students were presented with a certificate and a check to wish them continued success. Seated (from left): Natalie Gomez, Sofie Lew, Mariana Sierra, Jesus Larios and Ashley Arreguin. Mariana Sierra was unable to attend. Standing (from left): President Mitch Sakado; Lynn Schultheis, chair; Octaviano Mares; Veronica Fernandez; and Cecilia Ramirez, principal of Eastmont Intermediate.

