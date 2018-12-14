Sunday with Takei

Actor/activist George Takei visited the Japanese American National Museum on Dec. 9 to sign a Hallmark Christmas ornament featuring his “Star Trek” character, Hikaru Sulu, in a scene from the 1966 episode “The Naked Time.” Among those who asked for his autograph were Hatsumi Nomura (pictured above), who, like Takei, was incarcerated at Rohwer, Ark. as a child, and her son Ron. Takei, who was accompanied by his husband Brad, also signed other Sulu-related items from the Museum Store and posed for photos with fans, a few of whom wore Starfleet uniforms (below). Also in attendance was actress Jeanne Sakata, who appeared with Takei in “Equus” at East West Players in 2005. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

