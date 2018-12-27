‘Tea’ for Five

A reading of Velina Hasu Houston’s “Tea” was performed Dec. 7 as part of Hero Theatre’s Future Classics Festival at Actors Co-op Theatre Space in Hollywood. The story of Japanese war brides overcoming prejudice and hardship in America featured (from left) Jully Lee (Setsuko), Andrea Lwin (Chizuye), Lisa Dring (Himiko), Brittany Ishibashi (Atsuko), and Rosie Narasaki (Teruko). At right is Hero Theatre Artistic Associate Julia Stier, who brought the play to the theater’s attention. “Their wonderful talent, energy, and skill, along with that of producer Elisa Bocanegra and director Rebecca Wear, made for a beautiful night of art,” said Houston. First performed in 1987 and set in Junction City, Kansas, in 1968, the play is about four women who gather to clean the house of a fifth who has committed suicide. The deceased Himiko appears as a spirit, unseen by the other characters.

