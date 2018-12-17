The Flag Flies Once More

The American flag in front of the Go For Broke Monument in Little Tokyo was reported stolen in October. Surveillance video showed a man climbing the flagpole, grabbing the flag, throwing it on the ground, wrapping it around himself and walking away. The theft was upsetting to the Japanese American veterans of World War II whose names are inscribed on the monument, and the families of those who have passed.

A new flag now flies in place of the old one. The Go For Broke National Education Center, which maintains the monument, is expressing gratitude to its dedicated donors and volunteers, whose support made the replacement possible, and to the Los Angeles Fire Department for its assistance. Firefighters from Station 9 raised the flag on Nov. 28. Currently, the flag is being flown at half-staff in memory of former President George H.W. Bush.