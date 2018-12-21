‘Tidying Up’ on Netflix

A trailer for Marie Kondo’s upcoming Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” debuted on Dec. 12.

Kondo guides people who are at a crossroads and resolved to finally tackle the clutter blocking their joy, transforming lives in emotional and surprising ways. The eight-episode series will debut on Netflix on Jan. 1.

Kondo’s first book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” became an international phenomenon, selling more than 3 million copies in many languages worldwide.

She runs a consulting business in Tokyo helping clients transform their cluttered homes. Her philosophy is simple: keep only the objects that spark joy.