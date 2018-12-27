’Tis the Season for Shogun Santa

Little Tokyo shoppers lined up on Dec. 23 to have their photo taken with Shogun Santa (a.k.a. Mike Okamoto) in Japanese Village Plaza. The appearance by the beloved figure over the last two weekends was sponsored by the Little Tokyo Business Association and Little Tokyo Business Improvement District. Pictured with Shogun Santa are Mary Ros, David Truong, Harley Truong and Davidson Truong. On New Year’s Day, LTBA will also host activities in Japanese Village Plaza and Weller Court, including mochitsuki and taiko. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags