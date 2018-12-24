Touches of Tinsel for ‘A Little Tokyo Christmas’

There was plenty of holiday cheer to go around at the Aratani Theatre on Dec. 15, as “A Little Tokyo Christmas”’ returned to the stage.

Having not been performed since 2011, co-creator Michael Hagiwara decided to revive the show, which brought together holiday music, dancing, laughter and a little Christmas shopping.

Co-created by actress Emily Kuroda, the show was a concept to bring together veteran performers from Broadway, East West Players and many other theater and comedy groups, along with comedians and celebrities. The show was a hit, but had been absent from the stage until this year.

This year’s version was dedicated to Rodney Kageyama, who was part of the cast but died suddenly on Dec. 9. Veteran actor Gedde Watanabe stepped in to fill the role and to help all in attendance remember the legacy Kageyama leaves behind.

Photos by DARRELL KUNITOMI