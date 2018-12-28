With the support of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC), Japan House Los Angeles is excited to partner with premier music and arts universities Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai) and the University of Southern California, in presenting “Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Live Animation Concert” on Sunday, Jan. 13, bringing together emerging talent in the fields of music and animation from both Japan and the U.S.

Students and faculty from the music departments of Tokyo Geidai and USC, two of the most prestigious music programs in the world, will perform a musical program of “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi at The Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

This event will feature a true visual euphony performance of “The Four Seasons.” Using Yamaha’s “score following” technology, an AI program that listens and continually synchronizes the animation with music, each season will be accompanied by animated films by renowned independent animators.

This is the North American premiere of this multimedia collaboration between two of the finest music and arts universities in the world.

For more information and registration: visit http://japanhouse.jp/losangeles

Event hosted by: Tokyo University of the Arts, University of Southern California and Japan House Los Angeles. Supported by: Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. Technical support by: Center of Innovation Tokyo University of the Arts. Sponsored by: All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.