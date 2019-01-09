Atsuko Okatsuka at S.F. Sketchfest

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles-based comic Atsuko Okatsuka (www.atsukookatsuka.com) will make a series of appearances as part of the 18th annual SF Sketchfest, which will be held Jan. 10 to 27 throughout the city.

Her schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 10:

James Adomian & Jerks at Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus St., at 8 p.m.

Verdi Wild Things Are at Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St., at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12:

Bad Asians at Brava Cabaret, 2781 24th St., at 8 p.m. (sold out)

Sunday, Jan. 13:

Live from the Alamo at Alamo Drafthouse at the New Mission, 2550 Mission St., at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20:

Dead Pilots Society at Cobb’s Comedy Club at 4 p.m.

Joel Kim Booster’s Joy F*ck Club at Cobb’s Comedy Club at 7:30 p.m.

Other shows featuring Asian American comics include:

• SF Sketchfest Tribute: Margaret Cho in conversation with Ben Fong-Torres, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St.

• Nico Santos from “Crazy Rich Asians” with Casey Ley and Irene Tu, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Marines’ Memorial Theatre.

• Filipino AF with Albert Andrade, DarylJim Diaz, Gilbert Galon, Tony Garbanzos, Alfred Aquino II, PJ McCormick, Nicole Nequinto, Max & Nicky, Melanie Anne Padernal, Allyn Pintal, Joy Regullano, Erich Tamola, Brent Weinbach, Vince Yap, Jan. 11 at 10:30 p.m. at Gateway Theatre (formerly Eureka Theatre), 215 Jackson St.

• Kandabolu Brothers Podcast with Ashok and Hari Kondabolu, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at Cobb’s Comedy Club.

• Asian AF with Keiko Agena, Joel Kim Booster, Will Choi, Sarah Claspell, Eugene Cordero, Gilbert Galon, Pallavi Gunalan, JR De Guzman, Alfred Aquino II, Zac Oyama, Dhruv Uday Singh, Andrew Ti , Irene Tu, Jan. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. at Gateway Theatre.

For more information, visit www.sfsketchfest.com.