Boar Grunts Message of Cautious Optimism for 2019

By ELLEN ENDO, Rafu Shimpo

Asian astrologists, while acknowledging that 2018 was fraught with natural disasters, senseless mass shootings, steep stock market declines, trade wars, the Me Too movement, and a White House in perpetual upheaval, are predicting (although trying to oversell this): 2019 will be better.

The Year of the Earth Boar (Pig), which comes at the end of the 12-year celestial cycle, potentially can bring much-needed closure to the turmoil that has had a destabilizing effect on our world. Like the animal the new year represents, the intelligent, outgoing Boar can be a walking contradiction — short-tempered but hates arguments, ambitious but humble, snobbish but enjoys having fun.

Boars, such as North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-Un and Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, are examples of how perceptions of Boars can be distinctly different. Boars aspire to positions of power and status, but how each Boar exhibits these traits can vary widely.

The next 12 months may be challenging for Boars. Although Boar-year people are not wasteful spenders, they can be a bit materialistic. They may face ups and downs in career, finances, and relationships. Some months will be better than others, but Boars are resilient and resourceful and will likely survive. Helping them cope in 2019 will be their natural inner strength, energetic personalities, work ethic, and family devotion.

Boars, known as inoshishi, are those born in either 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935 or 1923.

Film star Ken Watanabe, born in 1959 in Niigata Prefecture, is one of the Japan’s best-known Boar-year personages. Watanabe began acting at the age of 24 while at England’s National Theatre Company. He returned to Tokyo to become an actor and was cast in a popular television drama. He rose to international fame when he was cast opposite Tom Cruise in “The Last Samurai.”

Another Boar-year person who began as an actor is Brian Keith Tochihara (Brian Tochi), best known as Leonardo in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise. Today, Brian is an activist for charitable causes benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, Young Artists United, and others.

Politicians Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were born in the Year of the Boar, and Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, both linked to the release of politically charged secrets, are also Boars. Several athletes are Boars, including Magic Johnson, Sandy Koufax, Kareem Abdul Jabar, and golfer Gary Player.

Superheroes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Henry Cavill (Superman), and Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) are all Boars. In the music world, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Julie Andrews, Snoop Dogg, Johnny Mathis, and Luciano Pavarotti were born in Boar years, as were celebrities Sandra Oh, Emily Blunt, Steve Yeun, Amy Poehler, Donald Sutherland, Elon Musk, Woody Allen, and David Letterman.

Here is a brief summary of how the coming year may impact the 11 remaining animal signs, according to the Asian zodiac:

Rat (nezumi) – 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924

Elegant, charming, innovative, and clever, the Rat is a natural leader, brimming with personality. Since Rat and Boar have similar traits, they make good business partners but not ideal romantic partners. Astrology pundits also recommend that Rats avoid filing lawsuits because the result will possibly be negative. Overall, 2019 will be a good year for Rats.

Ox (ushi) – 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925

Those born in the Year of the Ox are often regarded as excellent speakers. This is primarily because they are patient and have sharp minds. As the new year unfolds, career and finances play an important role in 2019, making the outlook for the coming year very positive. Although Ox-people can exhibit jealousy and stubbornness, they are also generous. At work, they can entrusted to complete a job thoroughly.

Tiger (tora) – 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926

The Tiger’s volatile personality is legendary. They are courageous deep thinkers who are capable of affection when it comes to family and close friends. However, Tigers can also anger easily and be overly sensitive and selfish. Tigers will find it difficult to focus on their career during the Boar year. They should avoid investing large sums of money as well as major job changes.

Rabbit (usagi) – 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927

Rabbit-year people are known for their impeccable outward appearance and gift of gab. Always tasteful in dress and surroundings, Rabbits are also the luckiest of the 12 animal signs due, in part, to their smooth-talking ability. They are frequently admired and trusted and hardly ever argue. Rabbits may be offered a new job opportunity in 2019 but, should they accept it, they will need to seek help to complete the assignment. Health will generally be good, but outdoor activities may be helpful.

Dragon (tatsu) – 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928

Of all the animal signs, Dragons are the most enigmatic. They are honest, sensitive, courageous, energetic, and trustworthy. Dragons may be presented with career and investment opportunities in the coming year. Good fortune is predicted for 2019, but Dragons would do well to seek the advice of an experienced mentor before making major changes or investments. Dragons are advised to watch their words and behavior and should spend leisure time spending time with family and friends, reading books, and pursuing a hobby.

Snake (hebi) – 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929

Contrary to the image that those born in the Year of the Snake are deceptive or dishonest, Snakes are regarded as celestial creatures who are shy and selfless. They are also the visionaries of the Asian zodiac and are wise, practical, ambitious, and honorable. For the Snake, 2019 will be a year to be cautious and conservative when it comes to career, money, and personal relationships. Snakes are advised to listen to others who may have a difference of opinion or culture and avoid arguments.

Horse (uma) – 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930, 1918

People born in the Year of the Horse typically are good talkers who are generally cheerful, wise, and love to pursue victory and power. They often make good salesmen because of their quick thinking, financial acumen, and skill in giving compliments. On the negative side, they are quick-tempered, selfish, and impatient. The Horse and the Boar are compatible, which bodes well for health, finances, career and love relationships in 2019 for those born in a Horse-year.

Sheep (hitsuji) – 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931, 1919

Sheep (or Goat)-year folks are frequently associated with the arts, creativity, religion and nature. They are passionate and will stubbornly defend their beliefs. In contrast to their empathetic sense and their generosity is a tendency to be lazy and irresponsible. Positive opportunities will be presented to Sheep-year people throughout 2019 in health, finances, love, and career. As social standing increases, Sheep may find that others may be jealous and begin to make negative comments. It is recommended that Sheep remain humble, thoughtful, and cordial.

Monkey (saru) – 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932, 1920

Creative and intelligent, Monkeys are the problem-solvers of the zodiac. They are clever, witty, and inventive, especially when it comes to finances. However, Monkeys can also be erratic, stubborn, naughty and conceited. Astrologists say that 2019 is not a good year for Monkeys to consider a job change or enter a new relationship. Keeping a low profile may be best.

Rooster (tori) – 2005, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933, 1921

Those born in the Year of the Rooster (Chicken or Cock) are regarded as deep thinkers who work to the point of being labeled workaholics. They may even over-extend themselves by taking on more work than they can comfortably handle. On a positive note, Rooster people are outspoken, brave, and loyal. To avoid financial loss, Roosters are advised to act quickly and conservatively when presented with a proposal. Health-wise, Roosters will benefit from outdoor activities such as hiking and gardening.

Dog (inu) – 2006, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934, 1922

Like their animal counterparts, those born in a Dog-year are friendly and loyal, have a good sense of humor, and know how to keep a secret. Dogs inspire confidence in others and almost always try to do their best in personal relationships. They can also lack self-discipline and be hot-headed. The new year may bring new opportunities for career development. Since Dogs and Boars are compatible, 2019 should be a productive year for Dogs, who will find positive results in career, love, and wealth. On the health front, Dogs simply need to exercise more.

The foregoing is presented for entertainment purposes only. Additional information may be found at these and other websites:

https://www.thoughtco.com/japanese-zodiac-overview-2028019

https://www.karmaweather.com/2019-year-of-the-earth-pig-boar

https://www.yourchineseastrology.com/horoscope/dog/yearly-2019.htm