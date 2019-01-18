CAPAC Announces Newly Elected Leadership for the 116th Congress

WASHINGTON – Last week, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) elected its leadership for the 116th Congress.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) was re-elected as chair of CAPAC; Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) was elected as first vice chair; Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) was elected as second vice chair; Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) was elected as whip; and Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) was elected as the freshman representative.

Chu released the following statement: “Since its founding in 1994, CAPAC has always strived to ensure that diverse voices are represented in the halls of Congress. I am honored to have been re-elected as chair of CAPAC and to serve alongside the incredible members of our leadership team. Not only is the 116th Congress the most diverse in history, but it also includes a record number of 20 AAPI members of Congress and our largest CAPAC membership in history.

“I want to congratulate our newly elected CAPAC leadership team, including First Vice Chair Grace Meng, Second Vice Chair Mark Takano, Whip Ted Lieu, and Freshman Representative Andy Kim. I look forward to working with all of them to advance CAPAC’s priorities in the 116th Congress.

“I also want to congratulate our newly appointed CAPAC Task Force leads: CAPAC Appropriations Task Force Chair Grace Meng; Civil Rights Task Force Chair Bobby Scott (D-Va.); Economic Development Task Force Chair Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); Education Task Force Chair Mark Takano; Healthcare Task Force Co-Chairs Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Ami Bera (D-Sacramento); Housing Task Force Chair Al Green (D-Texas); Immigration Task Force Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Veterans & Armed Services Task Force Chair Ted Lieu; and Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Task Force Chair Michael San Nicolas (D-Guam).

“CAPAC is also excited to welcome five new Executive Committee members, Andy Kim, TJ Cox (D-Fresno), Michael San Nicolas, Ed Case (D-Hawaii), and Gil Cisneros (D-Yorba Linda), as well as two new associate members, Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach).

“Together, the CAPAC members of the 116th Congress will continue to be a strong voice for the AAPI community and work to build a brighter future for all Americans.”

CAPAC is composed of members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the AAPI community. CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.