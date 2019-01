Carson Aye Plus Schedule

All games to be played at Carson High School unless otherwise indicated.

Sunday, January 20, 2019

9:00 Grinders vs OC Imprints

10:00 SBB Tigers vs Yellow Storm

11:00 Venice Lions A+ vs Westside Bears

Sunday, January 27, 2019

9:00 SBB Tigers vs Westside Bears

10:00 Grinders vs Yellow Storm

11:00 Venice Lions A+ vs OC Imprints

No Games Scheduled on February 3

Sunday, February 10, 2019

9:00 Westside Bears vs Yellow Storm

10:00 OC Imprints vs SBB Tigers

11:00 Grinders vs Venice Lions A+

Sunday, February 17, 2019

9:00 Yellow Storm vs Venice Lions A+

10:00 Grinders vs SBB Tigers

11:00 Westside Bears vs OC Imprints

No Games Scheduled on February 24

Sunday, March 3, 2019

9:00 Venice Lions A+ vs SBB Tigers

10:00 Grinders vs Westside Bears

11:00 Yellow Storm vs OC Imprints

Sunday, March 10, 2019

9:00 OC Imprints vs Grinders

10:00 Westside Bears vs Venice Lions A+

11:00 Yellow Storm vs SBB Tigers

Sunday, March 17, 2019

9:00 Yellow Storm vs Grinders

10:00 OC Imprints vs Venice Lions A+

11:00 Westside Bears vs SBB Tigers

Sunday, March 24, 2019

9:00 Yellow Storm vs Westside Bears

10:00 OC Imprints vs SBB Tigers

11:00 Venice Lions A+ vs Grinders

Sunday, March 31, 2019

9:00 OC Imprints vs Westside Bears

10:00 Venice Lions A+ vs Yellow Storm

11:00 SBB Tigers vs Grinders

Sunday, April 7, 2019

9:00 SBB Tigers vs Venice Lions A+

10:00 Westside Bears vs Grinders

11:00 OC Imprints vs Yellow Storm