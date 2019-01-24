Former Councilmember Declares Candidacy for L.A. County Supervisor

Jan Perry, former Los Angeles city councilmember for the 9th District, on Jan. 17 declared her candidacy for the 2nd District seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

If elected in 2020, she will fill the vacancy left by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas due to term limits. Council President Herb Wesson has also declared his candidacy.

The 2nd District includes part of Los Angeles as well as Culver City, Inglewood, Lawndale, Compton and Carson.

“I am running because I believe every family in the 2nd District should have a pathway to economic prosperity,” said Perry. “I see tremendous potential in our communities. If we are creative and tenacious, we can attract good-paying jobs, build affordable housing, ensure every child in the district receives a quality education and has access to social services that can help them meet their full potential.”

Perry is known as one of the architects of the revitalization of Downtown Los Angeles. She brought $15 billion in private investments, $52 million in net new tax revenue, 90,000 full-time jobs and 1,000 affordable housing units to the 9th Councilmanic District, which also includes Little Tokyo.

“Jan Perry is innovative, compassionate and views public service as a calling. Her entrance into this race is timely,” said former Councilmember and Chief of Police Bernard Parks. “We desperately need Jan’s integrity to combat the criminal element that has undeniably permeated our public service community in local government. I was proud to stand by her side as we both attempted to cut out City Hall corruption at its root. And today, I am proud to support her bid to become our next county supervisor.”

After her tenure on the council, Perry ran for mayor in 2013, finishing fourth in the primary. She endorsed the eventual winner, Eric Garcetti.

From July 2013 to December 2018, Perry served as general manager of the Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department (EWDD), where she oversaw a broad range of programs offering assistance to business, job seekers and disconnected youth. Under her supervision, the department enrolled 91,000 people in its training and placement programs.

Currently, she serves as executive director of the Infrastructure Funding Alliance, a national initiative to meet future infrastructure, economic development, and environmental challenges. She lives in Ladera Heights with her daughter and her rescue dog Frank.

To find out more about the campaign, visit http://janperry2020.com or following Perry on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.