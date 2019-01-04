Frank Abe to Discuss John Okada at S.F. Library

SAN FRANCISCO — The General Collections and Humanities Center of the San Francisco Public Library presents “Frank Abe Discusses John Okada” on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Latino/Hispanic Rooms, Lower Level, Main Library, 100 Larkin St. iN San Francisco’s Civic Center.

Author and journalist Abe will discuss his new book “John Okada: The Life and Rediscovered Work of the Author of ‘No-No Boy.’” Co-edited by Abe, Greg Robinson and Floyd Cheung, the book is the first full-length examination of Okada’s development as an artist, placing a meticulously researched biography alongside his unknown writing and new critical essays.

It is an essential companion to “No-No Boy,” Okada’s only published novel, which centers on a Japanese American who refuses to fight for the country that incarcerated him and his people in World War II.

First published in 1957, “No-No Boy” was virtually ignored by a public eager to put the war and the incarceration behind them. It was not until the mid-1970s that a new generation of Japanese American writers and scholars recognized the novel’s importance and popularized it as one of literature’s most powerful testaments to the Asian American experience.

Abe is producer/director of the PBS documentary “Conscience and the Constitution.” He is currently collaborating on a graphic novel dramatizing the resistance to wartime incarceration. You can read his blog posts at http://Resisters.com.

For more information on the San Francisco Public Library, visit https://sfpl.org.