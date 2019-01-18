Fresh Furikake Workshop at JACCC

A “Fresh Furikake” workshop will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo.

Morning session: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Afternoon Session: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Learn to make your own fresh furikake at home. Furikake, Japanese rice seasoning, is a delicious way to dress up a simple meal. In this hands-on workshop with instructor Yoko Maeda Lamn, learn three different recipes for homemade furikake.

Morning and afternoon sessions will feature the same workshop. Space is limited.

Tickets are $45 for JACCC members, $50 general, and are available at http://JACCC.org/culinaryarts.