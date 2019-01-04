GLA JACL to Present Talk on ‘The JA Experience in Japan During WWII’

GARDENA — At a meeting of the Greater L.A. Chapter of the JACL, Martha Nakagawa will talk about the Japanese Americans who were in Japan during World War II.

The program will be held on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena.

Nakagawa interviewed several men for Densho, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization that collects video oral histories and documents regarding Japanese American incarceration in the U.S. during WWII and of the overall Japanese American experience during that period. She will talk of their experiences in Japan and of the overall JA experience in wartime Japan.

Nakagawa has been on the staff of Asian Week, The Rafu Shimpo, and Pacific Citizen. She has conducted oral history interviews for the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, where she also assisted in processing the Jack and Aiko Herzig papers.

All are welcome. For information, call Louise at (310) 327-3169.