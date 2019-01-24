Governor Appoints Genevieve Shiroma to Public Utilities Commission

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 22 announced the appointment of Genevieve Shiroma, 64, of Sacramento to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians’ access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. The essential services regulated include electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, railroad, rail transit, and passenger transportation companies.

Shiroma has been a member of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board since 1999, serving as chair since 2017 and from 2011 to 2014 and 1999 to 2006. She served as chief of the Air Quality Branch at the California Air Resources Board from 1990 to 1999 and as an air quality engineer from 1978 to 1990.

From 1999 to 2018, Shiroma was the elected director of Ward 4 of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

Born and raised as a farm worker’s daughter in the Acampo-Lodi area of San Joaquin County, Shiroma earned a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from UC at Davis in 1978.

The PUC position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $153,689. Shiroma is a Democrat.