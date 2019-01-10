JAKWV Hosts New Year’s Luncheon in Gardena

GARDENA — The Japanese American Korean War Veterans (JAKWV) will be welcoming 2019 with a New Year’s luncheon at the Sea Empress Seafood Restaurant, 1636 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, on Saturday, Jan. 19.

This year’s event will highlight the 24th anniversary of the JAKWV, and Chairman Wally Takata and his crew promise a great event for all members, guests, friends, the JAKWV travel group members and the general public.

The luncheon, will be attended by many Japanese American veterans, their families and friends, and guests, including Consul General Akira Chiba and Madam Yuko Chiba of the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles; Consul General Wan Jun Kim and Madam Hae Jin Park of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles; members of the Japanese American Vietnam War Memorial Committee; Veterans Administration staffers; First Sgt. Steve Mick, instructor of the Redondo Union High School Jr. ROTC; Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC) support staff; and the JAKWV Travel Group.

Reception starts at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 per person. Widows of Korean War veterans are free. Dress: casual.

Make checks payable to JAKWV and give the names of all participants for nametag purposes. Send checks and names to: Sam Shimoguchi, 12557 Allin St., Los Angeles, CA 90066. He can be contacted at (310) 433-2847 or [email protected].

For additional information contact Victor Muraoka (818) 590-6724 or [email protected].