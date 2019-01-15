Japan Foundation L.A. to Screen ‘Mirai’

The Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will screen “Mirai” (2018, 98 minutes) on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

From acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (“Summer Wars,” “Wolf Children”) and Japan’s Studio Chizu comes a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family.

As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?

An official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, a Golden Globe nominee for best animated feature, and the epic capstone of director Hosoda’s career, “Mirai” is a sumptuous, magical, and emotionally soaring adventure about the ties that bring families together and make us who we are.

JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Free to attend. Reservations not required. Street parking availble. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.