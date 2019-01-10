Little Tokyo Bokashi Club to Meet

The Little Tokyo Bokashi Club, hosted by Sustainable Little Tokyo, will meet on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St. (between First and Second streets), Los Angeles.

Composting made easy — and less smelly — for your home, garden, balcony, or business. Learn how to compost using the Okinawan tradition of bokashi, an anaerobic process that uses a special additive to ferment kitchen waste — including meat and dairy — into a healthy soil and nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants. This method uses a mix of microorganisms that combat food-rotting bacteria (and rotting odors), increase the speed of decomposition, and enhance plant growth.

Facilitated by SLT Food Coordinator Amy Honjiyo and/or Hiro Takeuchi, who learned the technique from Dr. Teruo Higa, who defined and developed the process.

Workshops are free. A bag of bokashi is $2, cash only. Bokashi composting set (bucket set and one bag of bokashi) is $12, cash only. Sliding scale for low-income individuals.

Meetings are held at Zenshuji or the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St.

Open to the public but RSVPs are required. Click here.

Upcoming meetings: March 2 at JACCC; May 4 at Zenshuji; July 6 at JACCC; Sept. 7 at Zenshuji; Nov. 2 at JACCC.

For more information, go to www.sustainablelittletokyo.org/bokashi.