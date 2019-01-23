Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Group to Meet

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 am. to 12 p.m. at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

The guest speaker is Dr. Keiko Ikeda, a clinical psychologist with over 36 years of experience. Her specialties are in sleep disorders, bipolar disorders, attention deficit disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and insomnia.

Her topic for this presentation will depression. She is English- and Japanese-speaking.

The group welcomes members, their family and friends and any interested individuals to attend. For more information, call (213) 629-3876.