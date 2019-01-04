Little Tokyo Post Office Closes on Short Notice

The final pick up at the Little Tokyo Post Office was Friday night. Longtime customers were shocked when word spread that the contract location would be shutting down at 6:30 p.m. According to the owners, the satellite post office was given 24 hours notice of the decision by the U.S. Postal Service. Located in Honda Plaza since January 2006, the Little Tokyo Post Office has provided a much-needed service to the local community, including J-Town and the Arts District.