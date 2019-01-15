Matsui Blasts Proposal to Pay for Border Wall from Sacramento Flood Protection Funding

WASHINGTON — Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on Jan. 10 responded to several media reports that the Trump Administration is discussing diverting funds from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works projects to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border:

“The president’s shutdown has already inflicted major damage on our economy, and on our 800,000 federal workers, and now, he’s considering putting our nation’s public safety at risk.

“It’s unconscionable that President Trump wants to take Sacramento’s flood protection funding away to build his border wall, which he repeated, time and time again, that Mexico would pay for.

“Congress allocated these taxpayer dollars for vital flood protection projects all over the country, including projects that safeguard Sacramento and over half a million of my constituents. These previously allocated funds should not be diverted to fulfill an unpopular campaign promise.”