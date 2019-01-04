‘Mob Psycho 100’ Screening on Saturday

Crunchyroll Movie Night presents “Mob Psycho 100,” Season 2 premiere, on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 12:55 p.m. at selected theaters.

“We have read your minds and we know you want more ‘Mob Psycho 100,’ event organizers said. “To get you prepared for Season 2, we will have an exclusive first look at Episode 1 from Season 2 before it premieres in Japan.

“If you have not had a chance to get caught up on Mob’s story as a powerful esper, we will also show the OVA, which recaps the first season from Reigen’s perspective. This premiere event will also feature an exclusive welcome from Setsuo Ito, voice of Mob.”

For theater locations and tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.