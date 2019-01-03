Mochitsuki at Asian Art Museum

SAN FRANCISCO — Omochitsuki! Mochi-Pounding Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco’s Civic Center.

Celebrate the Japanese New Year with Kagami Kai as it presents the colorful and exciting Oshogatsu tradition of mochi-pounding to make delectably sweet rice cakes, with lively music, energetic dance and traditional attire.

As part of the day, paint a Year of the Boar netsuke (charm) and fold paper cranes for luck and prosperity in the new year.

Netsuke painting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the North Court. Mochi-pounding from 12 to 1 p.m. in Samsung Hall.

Free with museum admission.

Support for this event is provided by The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation. Asian Art Museum Cultural Celebrations are made possible by Kaiser Permanente and Bank of America.

For more information, visit www.asianart.org.