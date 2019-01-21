‘Musical Elements of Kabuki Theater’ at UCLA

“Sights and Sounds of the Floating World: Musical Elements of the Kabuki Theater,” a lecture and performance by Nakamura Gankyo, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Royce Hall 314 on the UCLA campus.

This event offers a rare peek behind the curtains to introduce the background music used within kabuki dramas. How does kabuki recreate the sounds of the howling wind or the crashing of ocean waves? What emotions to they evoke?

Following a brief look into the musical elements will be a live performance of highlihgts from the dance drama “Benkei Aboard the Ship” (Funa Benkei, 1885).

For a campus map and parking information: http://www.ucla.edu/maps-directions-parking/