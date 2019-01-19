Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE – The Sunday, Jan. 20, lineup for “Asian Pacific America,” hosted by Robert Handa:

Author and activist Helen Zia tells the story of four young people caught up in the mass exodus of Shanghai in her upcoming book, “Last Boat Out of Shanghai.” Psychiatrist Ravi Chandra discusses the psychological effects of social media in his book “Facebuddha: Transcendence in the Age of Social Networks.”

Sciencepalooza! gives East Side San Jose students the opportunity to gain real-world experience by participating in this district-wide competitive science fair.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).