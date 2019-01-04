Oshougatsu Workshop at GVJCI

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, will present its Oshougatsu Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The workshop will feature lots of New Year’s activities, including crafts and mochi. Geared for children, but all are welcome. Parents/guardians just observing do not need to pay.

The cost is $5 per participant. For more information or to register, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or visit http://jci-gardena.org.