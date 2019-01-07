Registration Open for Kizuna Service Program in O.C.

Kizuna announces that registration for its Service Learning program in Orange County is now open.

Service Learning brings together high school students and older adults in an intergenerational experience that highlights the importance and need for community service.

The eight-week program, held this year at Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim with a sponsorship from Jr. YBA and in partnership with Keiro, introduces concepts of empowerment and community engagement to high school students through hands-on service, and provides older adults with technology education while creating a space for the sharing of important experiences, values, and history to the next generation.

This year, students will work with older adults on learning technology that will help them in their day-to-day lives, including Uber, Yelp, Instagram, Google Home, and more.

The program will be held on Saturday mornings for eight sessions, Jan. 26 to March 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The program is $195 for students.

To register, visit www.gokizuna.org/programs/service-learning. For more information, contact Taylor Weik at [email protected] or call (213) 973-4465, ext. 6.