Sake Social at VJCC on Jan. 26

Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr. in Los Angeles, will host its first Sake Social on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Sake and food curated by Scott Hada of Aki Restaurant. All guests will receive a limited- edition VJCC sake glass, enjoy eight to 10 sake tastings while learning about the Japanese wine, and nosh on hors d’oeuvres. A great way to spend time with friends and make new ones.

Must be 21+. Cocktail attire. Complimentary childcare will be available.

Tickets are $60 in advance, $75 at the door. For online reservations, go to http://VJCCSakeSocial.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will go toward the remodel of the classrooms, restrooms or gym.