‘Shoplifters,’ ‘Mirai’ Nominated for Oscars; ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Shut Out

There was Asian and Asian Pacific American representation among nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, announced Tuesday, but “Crazy Rich Asians” — winner of Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards — was shut out.

Foreign Language Film — “Shoplifters” (Japan) was nominated along with “Capernaum” (Lebanon), “Cold War” (Poland), “Never Look Away” (Germany), and “Roma” (Mexico). Hirokazu Kore-eda’s drama about a family that survives through petty crime was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award, among others.

Animated Feature Film — Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito were nominated for “Mirai,” along with “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse.” “Mirai” was also nominated for a Golden Globe and an Annie Award, among others.

Cinematography — Matthew Libatique for “A Star Is Born” along with “Cold War,” “The Favourite,” “Never Look Away” and “Roma.” Libatique is Filipino American.

Documentary (Feature) — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill for “Free Solo,”; RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim for “Hale County, This Morning, This Evening”; Bing Liu and Diane Quon for “Minding the Gap.” Also nominated were “Of Fathers and Sons” and “RBG.”

Short Film (Animated) — Domee Shi and Beckky Neiman-Cobb for “Bao”; Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas for “One Small Step”; Trevor Jimenez for “Weekends.” Also nominated were “Animal Behaviour” and “Late Afternoon.”

Sound Editing — Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan for “First Man.” Also nominated: “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Quiet Place” and “Roma.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, and star Constance Wu was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. Wu also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with Michelle Yeoh, Harry Shum Jr., Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Henry Golding and Awkwafina. The film also garnered a Producers Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and John Penotti.

The romantic comedy was not only snubbed in the major Oscar categories but also in the “below the line” categories.

The nominees were announced by actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The Oscar ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

When “Crazy Rich Asians” won the Critics Choice Award, producer Nina Jacobson spoke on behalf of the cast and crew, including director Jon Chu and Kevin Kwan, author of the book on which the movie was based.

“They knew how much was riding on the success of this movie,” Jacobson said. “Representation is power, and our movie — like so many of those nominated today — reminds us that audiences are hungry to see that power redistributed.”

The cast was also recognized by the National Board of Review for Best Ensemble.

In other Golden Globes results, “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the awards program with Andy Samberg, won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama. Oh, a Canadian of Korean ancestry, was the first woman of Asian descent to win in that category since Yoko Shimada was recognized for her role in “Shogun” in 1981. She thanked her immigrant parents, who were in the audience. She previously won a Golden Globe in 2005 for her supporting role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She was also an Emmy and SAG Award nominee for “Killing Eve.”

Darren Criss, whose mother is from the Philippines, won the Golden Globe for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” He is also an Emmy winner and SAG nominee for the same series.