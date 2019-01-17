TSCA Seeking Students for Cultural Exchange

TORRANCE — The Torrance Sister City Association is looking for highly motivated Torrance residents who are high school sophomores through college freshmen, 19 and younger, to serve as cultural ambassadors in the Student Cultural Exchange Program.

The application deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 25.

Since 1974, TSCA has sponsored hundreds of students to represent the highest qualities of American youth in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, Torrance’s sister city, for three unforgettable weeks in July.

Participants will promote international friendship and understanding; become part of a family in Kashiwa; visit modern Tokyo and the ancient temples of Kyoto; gain understanding of Japanese customs and daily life; experience Hiroshima; and make lifelong friends.

For more information, email [email protected] Download the application at the website, http://TorranceSisterCity.org.