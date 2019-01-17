‘Young Stars of the Future’ Features Violinist Kevin Miura

ALISO VIEJO — South Coast Symphony presents “Young Stars of the Future,” an evening of classical, opera and Broadway entertainment, on Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Coast Hills Auditorium, 5 Pursuit, Aliso Viejo, featuring Young Stars alumnus Kevin Miura performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

Kevin’s name may be familiar to you, from his numerous solo performances in the U.S., his featured performance on NPR’s radio broadcast “From the Top,” and the accolades awarded him at the 2016 Menuhin International Violin Competition. At the Menuhin Competition in London, he won second place in the Junior Division, was awarded “Audience Favorite” and was named “Most Outstanding Potential.”

An honor student, Kevin is a sophomore in high school in Orange County. He won the Young Stars of the Future Competition when he was 9 years old. He returns this year as featured soloist as South Coast Symphony presents competition winners for the 2018-2019 season — Amanda Anderson (operatic soprano), Catherine Johnson (soprano), Kate Lee (violin) and Victor Shlyakhtenko (conductor).

Kevin performs on an 1849 Giuseppe Rocca violin on generous loan from The Mandell Collection of Southern California.

Single tickets are $20 for orchestra senior (63+), Blue Section; $25 for orchestra general, Blue Section; $30 for choice senior (63+), Red Section; $35 for choice general, Red Section; $40 for prime senior (63+), Yellow Section; $45 for prime general, Yellow Section.

For tickets, call (714) 731-879 or visit www.southcoastsymphony.org. Group discounts are available.