Sunday, March 31 at Rancho Dominguez Prep

Aye Minor

10:00am – Blue Devils vs Pasadena Warriors

11:30am – Cubs vs Double Dribble

1:00pm – Big Dogs vs LGN Carriers

Aye Major

*2:30pm – Mukashi/Slumpbusters vs La Glen Nursery II

*La Glen Nursery II is at 4-5 and has a make-up game this Saturday. If they do not win then Mukashi/Slumpbusters game @ 2:30 will be a BYE.

Sunday, March 31 at Carson High School

Aye Major

3:00pm – Precise vs The Boyz

4:30pm – Mukashi/Slumpbusters vs Dragons