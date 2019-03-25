35th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Karate Kid’

Practice your wax on, wax off for a special 35th anniversary showing of “The Karate Kid” on Sunday, March 31, at 1 and 4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at selected theaters.

Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel, a teenager whose growing pains are made that much more difficult by his arrival in a new town where he must start from scratch and make new friends. He quickly becomes the target of the Cobras, a menacing gang of karate students, who are less than pleased when he strikes up a relationship with Ali (Elisabeth Shue), the ex-girlfriend of the Cobras’ leader, Johnny (William Zabka).

Eager to fight back and impress his new girlfriend, Daniel begs his apartment building’s handyman, Miyagi (Pat Morita), a martial arts master, to teach him karate. Under Miyagi’s wise tutelage, Daniel develops not only the physical skills but also the maturity, faith and self-confidence to compete despite tremendous odds as he encounters the fight of his life in the exciting finale.

Morita received an Academy Award nomination for his performance. The success of the film led to three sequels, a cartoon series and a remake.

This event will also include a custom introduction from Macchio and Zabka and a sneak peek of Season 2 of the YouTube series “Cobra Kai,” in which Daniel and Johnny renew their rivalry.

This digital print of “Karate Kid” is sourced from 2019’s 4K restoration from the original negative and features remastered 5.1 audio.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.