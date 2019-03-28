A Night of Yoko

A new generation of female artists gathered March 22 to celebrate six decades of music and art by one of the most recognizable faces of the late 20th century at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

“BreatheWatchListenTouch: The Work and Music of Yoko Ono” included an eclectic group of musicians, including local pop artist Miya Folick.

Ono herself attended the event, and wrote afterwards, “I’m still in awe by this incredible night and talented group of performers. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are all together. I love you!”