From left: Eiko Hashibe, Yvonne Nishio and Doris Higa display some of their beautiful flowers at the 32nd annual Cymbidium Orchid Show on March 2 at the Ken Nakaoka Center in Gardena. The show is hosted annually by the Gardena Cymbidium Club.

Visitors enjoyed potting demonstrations and a plant sale.

Jose Avila was the grand champion and winner of the Michiaki Kawano Award with his Mini Mary-Pumulum-Sleeping Beauty cymbidium.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo