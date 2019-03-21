CHAI at Moroccan Lounge on Monday

The Japanese quartet CHAI will perform on Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Moroccan Lounge, 903 E. First St. in Los Angeles.

The group was formed in 2012 in Nagoya. Identical twins Mana (vocals/keyboard) and Kana (guitar/vocals) asked high school classmate, Yuna (drums/vocals) and later, college acquaintance, Yuuki (bass/vocals) to join what we know now as CHAI.

CHAI independently released two EPs titled “Hottaraka Series” (meaning “irresponsible series”) and “Homegoro Series” prior to signing with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc.

As a part of entry into the SXSW “Japan Nite” showcase, CHAI outperformed numerous artists in Japan, subsequently securing their first U.S. performance in SXSW 2017. In continuation of the “Japan Nite” showcase, CHAI participated in a seven-city mini-tour throughout the U.S. — New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Returning to the U.S. for the second time, CHAI graced Burger Records’ BURGERMANIA VII stage at SXSW 2018 as well as headline performances in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Diego.

They will be joined at the Moroccan Lounge by Haiku Hands and LA Qoolside.

For more information, visit www.themoroccan.com/. Visit the band’s website: https://chai-band.com/global//