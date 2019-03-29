Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival on Sunday in Torrance

TORRANCE — The 2019 Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival, presented by the City of Torrance Community Services Department, will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. (at Prairie) in Torrance.

“Get set for an eclectic mix of cultural performances — plus a dazzling array of crafts by local artisans, an even greater variety of tasty cuisine, and more,” organizers said. “The free festival includes performances from artists representing cultures around the world. The Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild invites artists and craft creators to display and sell their work; and there are activities like learning to make origami and face-painting …

“We are working to expand our free parking options — so bring your friends, pack a blanket, and delight in the blossoming cherry trees.”

Entertainment Schedule

11-11:30 a.m.: Arugakki — mochi-pounding and taiko

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Raga Ranjani School of Music — students and special guests

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Welcome remarks

12:30-1 p.m.: Hau’oli Hula O’ Kamakani

1-1:30 p.m.: Kukkido Martial Arts Studio

1:30- 2 p.m.: Myo’On Taiko and Friends

2-2:30 p.m.: Mai No Kai — traditional Japanese dance

2:30-3 p.m.: South Bay Little Angels — chair dance, chopsticks dance, cup dance, sword dance

3-:30 p.m.: Author and illustrator Sunny Seki — “Welcome to Himeji Castle”

3:30-4 p.m.: Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Company

Event sponsors include City of Torrance, Soka Gakkai International, Torrance Sister City Association, North Torrance Homeowners’ Association, Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild.

For more information, call (310) 618-2376 or visit www.facebook.com/TorranceCherryBlossom.