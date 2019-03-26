Hirono Statement on Attorney General’s Summary of Mueller Report

WASHINGTON – Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) issued the following statement on March 24 after the release of Attorney General Bill Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report.

“Robert Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump on obstruction of justice. Instead, Attorney General Bill Barr made his own determination consistent with his unsolicited 19-page memo arguing that the president cannot be charged with obstruction of justice.

“Congress needs to see the full report to assess the underlying evidence. The Senate Judiciary Committee must hear directly from Attorney General Barr and Robert Mueller on this matter as soon as possible.

“I often say that Donald Trump cares about two things: protecting himself and money. The president has repeatedly demonstrated he will do or say anything to protect himself. He tried to get Michael Flynn off the hook; he fired James Comey; he tried to get the U.S. attorney in Manhattan ‘unrecused’; he directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller; he dangled pardons; he repeatedly insulted and demonized the special counsel.

“Now we must ensure that investigations into his questionable financial activities by the Southern District of New York, the attorney general of the State of New York, and the Manhattan district attorney proceed unimpeded.

“The American people deserve all the facts.”