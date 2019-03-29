Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 31, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Evangeline Imana-Iyemura and her son, 13-year-old Evan Iyemura, talk about understanding autism, the experience of raising a child with autism and current autism research. Autism Speaks Walk Bay Area will be held on April 14.

• Dr. Yuan-Da Fan, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Sutter Health–CPMC, talks about his experience delivering babies in San Francisco, where women become mothers later in life than anywhere else in the country.

• BRIDGEGOOD prepares job seekers (predominantly women of color) in the digital design field by inspiring first-generation college students ages 18 to 34 to become creators in UX/UI/Visual Design, leaders in their communities, and designers of social good through exposure to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, applied Mathematics). Handa chats with two guests about the impact of BRIDGEGOOD and how it has scaled and reached even more students and young creatives with a grant from Google.org in 2016.

• An interview with Brendon Chan, the only Chinese American cast member in “Hamilton” at SHN Orpheum Theatre. Chan talks about his childhood in San Francisco, including how his mother enrolled him in tap dance classes when he was 10. He has hip-hop and break-dancing background, so he jumped at the opportunity to audition for “Hamilton.” Chan says he remembers kids in school referring to his dance hobby as “girly,” but says he is hopeful that musicals like “Hamilton” will show younger audiences watching that it’s cool to dance and sing.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).