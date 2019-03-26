JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Original Terminal Islanders, Families and Friends Celebrate 48th Annual New Year’s Party

Original Terminal Islanders, Families and Friends Celebrate 48th Annual New Year’s Party

0

Posted On

The Year of the Boar was celebrated by the original Terminal Islanders, their families and friends on Jan. 20 at the 48th annual New Year’s party held at the Holiday Inn Airport in Long Beach. Here the attendees pose for a commemorative group photo to mark the occasion.

Ichiro Sato, 95 years young, happily toasts the new year with his table guests.Those born in the Year of the Boar are given a gift to commemorate the event.

L.A. Kayo leads in sing-along with attendees participating.

Left: Naomi Hirahara, former Rafu English editor and prize-winning author, was on hand to sign her book about the Terminal Islanders. Right: Vice President Asako Miki holds the “inoshishi” figurine given to those born in the Year of the Boar.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply