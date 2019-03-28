‘The Last Dojo’ at Martial Arts History Museum

BURBANK — “The Last Dojo,” a film by William Christopher Ford, will be screened on Saturday, March 30, at the Martial Arts History Museum, 2319 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.

The film will be shown at 3 and 5 p.m., followed both times by Q&A with the legendary Fumio Demura.

“‘The Last Dojo’ is a love letter from director William Christopher Ford (‘Karate Kid 3,’ Masters Hall of Fame) to Shihan Fumio Demura (‘Karate Kid,’ ‘The Real Miyagi’) and his legendary dojo,” said Kevin Derek, director of “The Real Miyagi.” “Experience the emotions of one of karate’s great masters as he shares the deeper meaning of martial arts and reminisces about his beloved dojo for the last time.

“A wonderful homage to a 50-year-old historic karate dojo of a man who overcame prejudice and life-threatening illness to inspire generations to a world of Japanese karate only to lose his dojo to eminent domain. A directorial debut from W.C. Ford, who skillfully presents a heart warming portrait of a piece of history that was lost.”

Admission: $10 general, free for museum members. Info: (818) 478-1722, http://martialartsmuseum.com

The trailer and movie can also be viewed at www.thelastdojo.com.