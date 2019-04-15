As part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, GKIDS will present 15th-anniversary screenings of “Howl’s Moving Castle” at selected theaters.

Showings are on Sunday, April 7, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

“Howl’s Moving Castle” is an Academy Award-nominated fantasy adventure for the whole family from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away.”

Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman.

On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world.

The English version features the voice talents of Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Billy Crystal, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons.

For theater locations and tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.