2019 Akira Komai Memorial Playoffs – First Round Scores

Nisei Athletic Union – Following results are for the First round of the 2019 Akira Komai Memorial Playoffs. Games played on March 31 at Carson HS and Rancho Dominguez Prep.

Aye Minor

Pasadena Warriors (70) – D. Bell 26, R. Matsumoto 14, E. Anderson 12, W. Gin 8, D. Wright 10, J. Utsunomiya.

Blue Devils (58) – J. Liu 12, B. Lee 22, C. Galdones, W. Louie, K. Crumley 18, H. Fujita 5, K. Rivas 1, C. Kasuyama.

* * *

Cubs (45) – K. Ogata 4, C. Ashimine 7, G. Yamamoto, G. Campbell 4, Yut. Shigeta 12, C. Hamada 8, B. Dung, P. Sakasegawa, Yus. Shigeta 10.

Double Dribble (43) – R. Miyagishima, K. Ogawa 1, B. Gonzales 9, J. Ogawa 14, An. Maeda 19, M. Kawamata.

* * *

LGN Carriers (64) – J. Narimatsu 7, R. Purisma 21, R. Kito, M. Kaneshiro 11, K. Takeuchi 6, M. Moy 3, J. Kaneshiro 16.

Big Dogs (63) – B. Yoshimura 5, C. Yamashita 1, D. Tanino 14, D. Okamoto 4, R. Fukute 18, K. Kim 14, E. Shimabukuro 6.

* * *

Aye Major

La Glen Nursery II (59) – J. Geri 9, J. Imahara 7, T. Wing 25, J. Hiroshima 2, D. Umemoto 2, T. Tran 14.

Mukashi (73) – S. Umeda 28, K. Nishi 8, B. Tsudama 12, J. Tojii 9, V. Chintavorn 10, J. Yoshitake 4, A. O’Reilly 2, B. Tanaka, R. Tamaki.

* * *

The Boyz (52) – S. Stroud 15, C. Luong 16, D. Iwamiya 8, K. Takata 6, D. Takehara 7, C. Kitani.

Precise (54) – T. Okumoto, R. Chan 13, N. Silva 11, J. Kiyomura 12, E. Olsgaard 2, J. Nguyen 5, M. Chung, Z. Soohoo 6, M. Nishiyama 5.

* * *

Dragons (59) – B. Young 12, W. Motoyasu 6, B. Miyashiro 10, B. Johnson 5, B. Quon 4, A. Yamada 10, S. Ryozaki 12.

Slumpbusters (55) – B. Eberly 5, K. Fujinami 3, R. Hosozawa 13, P. Yu 16, D. Tse 12, S. Hamada 6.

* * *