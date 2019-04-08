‘A Revolution in Movement’ with Umekawa Ichinosuke

“A Revolution in Movement: The Traditional and Innovative World of Dance,” a demonstration and workshop, will be presented on Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles.

A demonstration of both classical Japanese dance and innovative unique “buyo” will be given by dance master Umekawa Ichinosuke. In his performance, he will showcase the distinctive features and nuances of each dance move. Not only will participants witness two forms of art merge together, forming a cultural bridge between East and West, but they will also be able to see the magical and musical flow of energy. Umekawa will show movements and techniques to master basic performance.

Program:

– Introduction of lecturer and his performance

– Demonstration 1: Tradition (classical Japanese dance)

– Demonstration 2: Innovation (dance choreographed by Hanayagi Jusuke; music: Cello Sonata by Dmitrii Shostakovich)

– Dance workshop

Umekawa was born in Oita Prefecture. Upon graduating from Niigata University, he began his career at the Tokyo Ballet Company in 2005. There he has performed many works, including Maurice Béjart’s choreography of the bolero, Greek dance, and classical works such as “Giselle” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

He undertook extensive training at the Kabuki Actor Training Division of the National Theatre of Japan in 2007. For three years, he immersed himself in the world and training of kabuki acting. There he met Tamasaburo Bando, a Living National Treasure, and it was under his tutelage and encouragement that Umekawa immersed himself in and learned the style of a buyoka, a specialist in the Japanese traditional performing arts.

After graduating from 2010 training, he entered Nakamura Shido Ichimon. He took to the first stage with Nakamura Shijiro as his stage name. Casting works include “Sukeroku Yukarino Edo Zakura,” “Kanadehon Chushingura,” “Shinobiyoru Koihakusemono Shoumon” and many others.

In 2016, he transformed from a kabuki actor to a dancer specializing in Japanese dance. Since then, he has been performing not only in the world of Japanese dance, but working hand-in-hand with fusion, classical and contemporary art, collaboration with fashion, modern beats, and classical music, often using shrines, temples and museums as a stage. Apart from dancing, he has also expanded into activities such as overseas cultural exchanges.

Free but registration required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.