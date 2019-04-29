An ‘Audacious Goal’

Tom Ikeda, founding executive director of Densho, talks about the next phase for the online digital repository on the Japanese American incarceration at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute on April 11. Ikeda, who founded Densho in 1996, explained that the organization’s “audacious goal” is for every American to know about the injustice of the Japanese American incarceration by 2042 — the 100th anniversary of Executive Order 9066. Ikeda said that while Densho is based in Seattle, more people from California utilize the database than all of Washington State. Densho resources can be accessed at densho.org.

